York Takes Two From Cumberland County

December 23, 2019

The York Dragonettes and Dragons picked up a couple of big wins last week, as they traveled to Crossville and defeated the Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets.

The Dragonettes took a solid 58-47 win, while the Dragons overcame a 7-point halftime deficit to post a 67-64 win over the Jets.

In the girls’ game York took a 9-5 lead in the first period, but saw the Lady Jets come back with a solid second period to take a 21-17 halftime advantage.

The Dragonettes came out hot in the third period, however, led by a 10-point effort by Mikaela Reagan, and 7 points by Haylee Johnson, to pull back out to a 43-37 lead going into the final frame, where they continued to pull away, as Haylee Johnson pumped in 8 points to post the 11-point win.

Johnson led the York scoring with 21 points, followed by Mikaela Reagan with 12, and Gabby Beaty with 10, followed by Ellie Leffew with 7, Isabella Blevins 6, and Millie Hull with 2 points.

Cumberland County was led by Emery Barogona with 15 points, followed by Grace Baldwin and Abby Houston with 8 points each, Josi Smith 7, Jorjabel Anderson with 4, Beth Ann Brewer with 3, and Shelbi Smith with 2 points.

