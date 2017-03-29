YORK SHOOT DRAWS 170 ENTRIES

March 29, 2017

The 25th Annual Sgt. Alvin C. York Memorial Shoot, held Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the York Farm in the Valley of the Three Forks of the Wolf River in Pall Mall, Tennessee was termed another great success. The event is a re-creation of the shooting matches held during Sergeant York’s day and features X-Center/Over-the-Log shooting at 60 paces with Black Powder Muzzle-Loading Rifles. This year there were participants from as far away as Phoenix, Arizona, along with the usual groups from Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, Michigan, and the Carolinas.

