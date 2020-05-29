YAI Presents 2020 “A-Team”

May 29, 2020

Alvin C. York Institute is pleased to present the 2020 “A-Team” members of it’s graduating class. All students listed maintained a cumulative average of 93 or above throughout their high school career.

The YAI 2019-2020 Valedictorian is Austin Waters, with an overall average of 99.47.

The class Salutatorian is Johann West, with an average of 99.45.

Hayley Smith graduated with an average of 99.1.

Noah Smith finished with an average of 99.1.

Autumn Roberts graduated with an average of 98.9.

Bryan Poling finished the year with an average of 98.85.

Madalyn Owens graduated with a 98.42 average.

Adison Owens graduated with an average of 98.2.

Alexis Harvey finished with an overall average of 98.09.

Kathryn Lamb, with an average of 97.95 rounds out the top ten.

