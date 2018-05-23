YAI NAMES ‘A’ TEAM

May 23, 2018

The faculty and staff of Alvin C. York Agricultural Institute are proud to announce the “A” Team for the Class of 2018.

Achieving the honor of Valedictorian is Rachel Day, the daughter of Jerry Day and Rebecca Day, with an average of 99.15.

Acquiring the honor of Salutatorian is Sochon West, the daughter of Kevin and Sujin West, with an average of 99.13.

Completing the “A” Team are:

Hannah Asberry, daughter of Bobbi Jo and Scott Kirby, with an average of 98.62.

Courtney Taylor, daughter of Robert and Mary Taylor, with an average of 98.56.

Tanner Fowler, son of Joey and Sheila Fowler, with an average of 98.45.

Kendle Owens, daughter of Chris and Michelle Owens, with an average of 98.18.

Erin Perdue, daughter of Donald and Kathy Perdue, with an average of 97.95.

Dylan Pittman, son of George Pittman and Michelle Pittman, with an average of 97.79.

Jacklyn Cravens, the daughter of Stephanie Cravens and Alex Crabtree, with an average of 97.75.

Ty Reagan, the son of Troy and Angela Reagan, with an average of 97.40.

Bobby Brett Crouch, son of Michael and Jada Crouch, with an average of 97.39.

Maresha Hancock, daughter of David Hancock and Summer Zentack, with an average of 97.39.

Ricklyn Sells, daughter of Rick and Loretta Sells, with an average of 97.33.

Emily York, daughter of Bryant and Anita Johnson, with an average of 97.28.

Mackenzie Goad, daughter of Chad and Melissa Goad, with an average of 97.21.

Abigail Tate, daughter of Rhonda and the late Frank Tate, with an average of 97.20.

Camille King, daughter of Donnie and Benita King, with an average of 97.00.

Abigail Goney, daughter of Randall and Alicia Goney, with an average of 96.38.

Hayley Waters, daughter of David and Elizabeth Waters, with an average of 96.05.

Vanelly De La Cruz Cisneros, daughter of Isabel Cisneros and Jesus De La Cruz, with an average of 95.65.

Mary Lotempio, daughter of Vincent Lotempio and Jennie Livingston, with an average of 95.52.

Madyson Ipock, daughter of Chris and Joni Ipock, with an average of 95.50.

Jacob Cowens, son of Robby and Jamie Cowens, with an average of 95.18.

