YAI NAMES ‘A’ TEAM

May 24, 2017

The faculty and staff of Alvin C. York Agricultural Institute are proud to announce the “A” Team for the Class of 2017.

Achieving the honor of Valedictorian is Bryan Asberry, the son of Charles and Melissa Asberry, with an average of 99.36.

Acquiring the honor of Salutatorian is Desiree Malone, the daughter of Valerie Potter, with an average of 98.84.

Completing the “A” Team are:

Hannah Beaty, daughter of Dewayne and Devonia Beaty, with an average of 98.35.

Rylie Tompkins, daughter of Misty & Kim Voiles and Brandon & Jennifer Tompkins, with an average of 98.26.

Bailey York, daughter of Johnny and Melissa York with an average of 97.92.

Joseph Vaughn, son of Joey and Rayella Vaughn, with an average of 97.66.

Shea Sparks, daughter of Shane & Stephanie Sparks, with an average of 97.40.

Gracie York, daughter of Jeff and Jennifer York, with an average of 97.37.

Lucas Justice, son of Mark and Stacy Justice, with an average of 97.30.

Amanda Galloway, daughter of John Galloway and Pamela Kissell, with an average of 97.05.

Logan Terry, son of Kris and Robin Terry, with an average of 96.82.

Taylor Delk daughter of Melinda and Jerry Delk, with an average of 96.80.

Kaitlyn Powell, daughter of Sherri and Phillip Powell, with an average of 96.70.

Read the rest in this weeks Fentress Courier.