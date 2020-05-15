YAI and CHS Announce 2020 Graduation Dates

May 15, 2020

York Graduation Scheduled for May 15 @ 7:00 p.m.; Clarkrange Commencement will be May 22 @5:00 p.m.

Clarkrange High Scool and Alvin C. York Institute have announced their graduation dates, which will bring about the official close of a tumultuous and unorthodox 2019-2020 school-year.

YAI will hold its graduation ceremony at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, and Clarkrange High School will hold its commencement a week later, on Friday, May 22, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

It is important to note that, while graduations will be taking place this month, participants will be expected to remain within the present guidelines for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

