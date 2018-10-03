Yager Announces Over $1 Million In Grants For School Districts To Improve School Safety

October 3, 2018

(NASHVILLE) – On Monday, October 1st, Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) announced over $1 million in state grants for school districts he represents to improve school safety and security. These grants include $317,157.77 in Safe School grants, which are recurring funds and $762,850 in School Safety and Security grants, which are one-time funds. This year the General Assembly included $35 million in the 2018/2019 state budget for school safety, which Yager supported, following recommendations from Governor Haslam’s School Safety Working Group.

“I was glad to support these grants for school safety and am pleased that local school districts will benefit from these funds,” said Yager. “Our students should be able to learn in an environment where they feel safe. The assessment process conducted by law enforcement in collaboration with local officials was an efficient way to determine the needs of each school district to ensure safety for students.”

In order to apply for grant funding, local school officials partnered with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the Department of Education, and local law enforcement to complete safety assessments for school facilities and safety procedures. This was the first time the state led a comprehensive effort to determine the security needs at individual schools. Based on the findings following this assessment, all school districts were eligible to apply for two grants to receive funding for local safety and security needs.

