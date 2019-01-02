Wreck on HWY 52

January 2, 2019

At approximately 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 28 there was a 3 vehicle traffic collision on Highway 52 East in front of Upchurch Animal Clinic.

According to the investigative report, local veterinarian Dr. Kevin Chermak, age 47 of Jamestown was traveling east on Highway 52 in his 2010 Chrysler 300 and was stopped waiting to turn into Upchurch Animal Clinic when Jacob Holdren, age 19, also of Jamestown driving a 2003 Chevrolet pick-up truck, attempted to pass the Chermak vehicle.

