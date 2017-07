July 5, 2017

Reconstruction work is continuing on the slide area on the Glenoby Road which has caused the road to be closed to through traffic for more than a week. On Monday of this week, Road Supervisor Scott Norris said that because of the massive washout caused by heavy rains during the spring and early summer. Road Supervisor Norris was hopeful that they would be able to get the road open by the end of the week.