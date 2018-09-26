Work Begins on Jamestown Sewer Rehab

September 26, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Work has officially begun on the Jamestown CDBG Sewer rehabilitation project. The City recently received a grant from the state in the amount of $500,000 in order to complete the project. Currently the project is in phase one, which consists primarily of scoping out the sewer system and identifying potential blockages that need repair. The project is slated to continue through much of the 2018 calendar year. Although the scale of the project is large, city officials have consistently said that the goal is to have as little impact on local transit as possible.

