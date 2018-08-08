Woman Is Charged With Statutory Rape

August 8, 2018

A 21-year-old Fentress County woman was arrested last week on charges of statutory rape involving two males, ages 13 and 14.

According to arrest reports, Stacy Tomlinson committed the acts on four different occasions — three times with the 13-year old, and once with the 14-year old. Three of the alleged incidents had reportedly occurred in Ms. Tomlinson’s apartment.

For the alleged incidents, Ms. Tomlinson was charged with 4 counts of statutory rape, and her bond was set at $125,000.

On Wednesday, August 1, a preliminary hearing was held in General Sessions Court before Judge Daryl Colson, with the defense asking that the charges be amended to 3 counts of solicitation of a minor and one count of statutory rape, to which the defense did not contest.

The defense then asked that a mental evaluation be conducted on Ms. Tomlinson, on grounds that she has an IQ which is borderline disabled, which hampered her ability to comprehend the charges.

With the prosecution offering no opposition, Judge Colson approved the evaluation.

