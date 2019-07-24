Windle Says He Refused Effort to Change His Vote

July 24, 2019

Reports surfaced on Sunday, July 1, that State Representative John Mark Windle had refused to change his vote on the recently passed school voucher bill from “no” to “yes” in spite of allegedly being offered promotion in the Tennessee National Guard if he did so.

The definitive report, published by NewsChannel 5 on Sunday, states that Windle rejected an effort made by House Speaker Glen Casada to “buy” his vote.

Some time after the vote was taken, NewsChannel 5 obtained information that a lawmaker had overheard Casada suggest to Windle that, if he were to change his vote, Windle could be promoted to the rank of General in the Tennessee National Guard. Windle currently holds the rank of Colonel.

When asked if these allegations were true, Windle responded in a written statement that the “characterization of the conversation is correct.”

In addition to being a Colonel in the National Guard, and a veteran of the Iraq war, John Mark Windle is also a veteran legislator, having served in the Tennessee House for almost thirty years. Windle is staunchly opposed to school vouchers, and remained so when the vote was taken, in spite of the Speaker’s alleged offer.

“I voted against the bill as a matter of principle, and that vote decision did not change.” Windle stated. “The people of Fentress, Jackson, Morgan, and Overton Counties are fiercely independent, and their vote is not for sale.”

Windle reportedly sought the guidance of Tennessee ethics authorities following the incident, and says that he followed their recommendations, but did not expound upon what said recommendations were.

