April 17, 2019

According to Fentress County EMA Director James Bilbrey as of 4-10-2019, the Wilder Highway, State Route-85, is temporarily closed from “the top of the mountain to the bridge on HWY 85” due to damage caused from the recent flooding.

Those wishing to access the area are advised to reconnect with HWY 85 via Highway 52 in Alpine, or via Hanging Limb Road in the Muddy Pond Community.