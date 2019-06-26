June 26, 2019

State Sends Rapid Response Team as Former Employees of JRMC Seek Benefits, New Jobs

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The State of Tennessee sent a rapid response team to Fentress County last Friday to assist the now-dislocated former employees of Jamestown Regional Medical Center following the Hospital’s closure on June 13.

The team was comprised of officials from the Unemployment Insurance Division of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the Tennessee American Job Center.

“We’re here to help,” said one of the unemployment workers.

Dozens of former JRMC employees attended the event, in order to receive assistance in filing for unemployment benefits, as well as in searching for a new job or career opportunity.

Representatives were also on hand from the offices of Fentress County’s elected leaders, namely State Rep. John Mark Windle’s and Congressman John Rose’s offices.

It remains to be seen how much benefit the employees of JRMC will be able to qualify for, as unemployment benefits are paid out of a pool of money contributed to soley by their employer. JRMC, and its parent company, Rennova Health, have developed a reputation of financial deliquency in recent months by failing to pay bills, and even taxes.

Support your local newspaper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.