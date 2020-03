March 18, 2020

On March 10, following a narcotics investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in the Martha Washington area of Fentress County, law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant for the residence located at 1820 Campground Road in Clarkrange, which resulted in the arrests of two subjects, Shawnda Rector, age 55, and her sister Syliva Rector, age 54, on multiple charges.

Read the full story in this weeks Fentress Coureir.