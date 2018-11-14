Veterans Day Celebration in Pall Mall Termed “Special”

November 14, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The annual Veterans Day celebration at Sgt. Alvin C. York Historic State Park in Pall Mall is always a special occasion. Not only are veterans welcomed, honored and applauded at the concluding ceremony, but great efforts are undergone to educate the public about a war that has been forgotten by many: World War One, the war in which Alvin York earned his medal of honor and worldwide fame.

As of 2010, there are no more living veterans of World War One, which makes preserving the memory of the battles they fought in even more important. This is a responsibility that those working at Sgt. York State Park, both in the public eye, and behind the scenes, take seriously, and strive to live up to every single year through thrilling trench warfare re-enactments, accompanied by educational talks about the conditions of the war and of the time period.

This year, however, is special, as it marks the 100 year anniversary of Sgt. York’s heroic achievement, of the Armistice, which ended World War One, the 100 year anniversary of Veterans Day, and the 100 year anniversary of the American Legion, arguably the nation’s most prominent veterans’ advocacy society.

Of additional significance, 2018 marks the 25th year of the Veterans Day Celebrations held in Pall Mall, originally initiated by Sgt. York’s own son, the late George Edward York, along with his siblings.

With all this significance afoot, the events at the park were attended by thousands of people over the course of the weekend, which culminated in a final ceremony that was standing room only.

Among the distinguished guests who delivered remarks to the crowd were Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Maj. General Terry M. “Max” Haston, Tennessee American Legion Commander Stephen Weisman, Chairman of the Tennessee Great War Commission Dr. Michael Birdwell, and retired Army Colonel Gerald York, grandson of Sgt. Alvin C. York.

