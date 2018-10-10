Vehicle of Missing Monterey Couple Found In Wilder Area

October 10, 2018

The vehicle of a Putnam County couple who have been missing for four months was discovered Saturday, September 29 in the Wilder area of Fentress County.

According to reports, the couple missing is identified as Henry Wilson and Kristie Wilson of Monterey, who were last seen at Kristie’s aunt’s home in Monterey on May 9th.

An article in the October 1, 2018 issue of the Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Kristie’s sister, Kim Rediker, said Henry picked Kristie up at her aunt’s home on May 9th and that was the last time they have been seen.

Henry is reportedly 5-9” tall and weighs about 160 pounds, has balding hair, and often wears a ball cap.

Kristie is reportedly 5’-3” tall and weighs about 190 pounds with short blond hair and blue eyes. She wears square-shaped glasses that have brown frames, and when last seen was wearing a brace on her right leg.

“According to the “Help Find Kristie Wilson and Henry Wilson” Facebook page, the TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) confirms the vehicle was found but the couple had not been located.

