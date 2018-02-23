Upper Cumberland Home & Garden Show in Cookeville March 2-4

February 23, 2018

COOKEVILLE, TN – Get ready for Spring at the Upper Cumberland Home & Garden Show, March 2-4 at the Hyder Burks Pavilion in Cookeville. See the latest trends for home building, remodeling, decorating, and landscaping with almost 200 exhibits featuring products and services from the Upper Cumberland and beyond.

If you are shopping for furniture, accessories, lawn mowers, cabinetry, doors, plants, cookware, specialty foods or even a complete new home, you will find everything at this event. For almost 50 years, the Home Builders Association of the Upper Cumberland has sponsored this annual event, bringing the best values together under one roof. With spring on the way, this is the perfect time to preview products that will enhance your home, garden and outdoor living spaces.

The Cooking Stage is always a popular attraction in the “Gourmet Gallery” of the show, where local and regional celebrities will demonstrate recipes and share tips for entertaining and healthy living. Presenters include restaurant chefs, Food Truck owners, caterers, and more.

Fans of antiques and vintage décor will love the Barn Sale area. Whether your design style is cottage, industrial, or classic, you will find a special gem for your home from a variety of stylish dealers. The Barn Sale makes treasure-hunting easy.

Another highlight of the show will be the Upper Cumberland Tourism “Stay and Play” Travel Expo. You will have a unique opportunity to see great ideas for vacations or day trips that are within a short drive from home. Information on the Upper Cumberland’s cultural, historic and scenic attractions, as well as its outdoor recreational opportunities and lodging options will be available in the Travel Expo area of the show.

FREE RE/MAX Hot Air Balloon Rides will be Saturday, March 3rd from 4pm-7pm on the South Side of Hyder Burks…weather permitting. All ages welcome!

The Putnam County Master Gardeners will teach you about gardening Sunday afternoon. Topics are “Home Beautification with Container Plantings” at 12:30, and “Starting Garden Plants from Seed in Your House” at 2:30 PM.

Step back in time in the Demonstration Area to see basket making, wool spinning, and beekeeping.

Admission is only $5.00, with an Opening Night Special Two-for-1 price on Friday night, March 2. Event hours are Friday 4-8 PM, Saturday 9 AM – 6 PM, and Sunday Noon – 4 PM. Sunday will be “Deal Day,” when several exhibitors will offer special deals that are available exclusively on Sunday afternoon. For more information, call the Home Builders Association at 931-528-7472 or check out the website at www.uchba.com.