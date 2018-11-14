Unveiling of Memorial and Kiosk Are Highlights of Veterans Day Event at American Legion Post 137

November 14, 2018

A special Veterans Day Ceremony was held Sunday, November 11 at the Mark Twain Post 137 building, which was high-lighted by the unveiling of a new Veterans Memorial and Kiosk

honoring almost 900 local veterans.

The program began at 2:00 p.m. with the posting of the Colors by the Post 137 Honor Guard, followed by the Pledge to the Flag, led by Post Adjutant Frank Mullinix and the National Anthem, performed by “Noteworthy,” from York Institute.

Post Commander Glenn Creselious then welcomed a large group in attendance, expressing thanks to them for coming, and commenting: “We are here today to honor all the men and women who have served in the armed forces, and especially those who gave their lives because of the love for God, family, and country. For those of us that were fortunate enough to return to our families and our beloved Fentress County, we have so much to be thankful for. We must always remember and never forget those who gave their lives that we can be here today.”

Following a moment of silence in memory of those who have gone before, Post Chaplain E.J. Hancock gave the invocation, after which Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson addressed the audience, stating: “This is a solumn day — a day to remember all those who fought for our freedom and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. We are blessed to live in a country where we still have freedom.”

He expressed his thanks to the American Legion for their service, and closed with a passage from the Bible, John 15, verse 13: “Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” and closed with “God bless Fentress County, and God Bless the USA.”

