Unknown Driver in Stolen Car Injures Two in Head-On Wreck

November 6, 2019

A two-car wreck on Taylor Place Rd. involving a stolen vehicle from Putnam County left two injured and caused the road to be closed for over an hour on Friday, November 1, 2019.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Gerald Volkenand, 78, and his wife Mary, 80, of Jamestown were driving East on Taylor Place headed towards Allardt and were passing the Stephens Rd. when they were hit head on by an unknown driver in a 1998 Toyota Camry, which was later discovered to have been stolen. The Camry crossed the center line, struck the Volkenands, and came to rest on the northern side of Taylor Place, while the Volkenand’s 2012 Chevrolet Impala came to a halt in a driveway on the southern side of the roadway, opposite the Stephens Rd.

