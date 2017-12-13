United States Mint Hosts Ceremonial Strike Of New 2018 World War I Centennial Silver Dollar

December 13, 2017

Congressionally-authorized Coin Honors America’s Veterans of World War I

PHILADELPHIA, PA: On November 29, 2017, the United States Mint hosted a ceremonial strike of the 2018 World War I Centennial Silver Dollar honoring the 100th anniversary of American participation in World War I.

The World War I Centennial Silver Dollar was authorized by statute in 2014 with bipartisan Congressional support. Three of the sponsors of the legislation, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri), U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-Missouri), and U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado) personally attended the strike event. A fourth sponsor of the coin legislation, U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri), was unable to attend.

An exceptional group of distinguished guests joined the elected officials for the event. They included:

– Colonel Gerald York, (U.S. Army-Retired) the grandson of famous World War I hero, Sergeant Alvin York

-Mr. Rod Gillis, Education Director at the American Numismatic Association Money Museum in Colorado Spring, CO

-Chief Dennis O’Connor, United States Mint Police

