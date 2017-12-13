United States Mint Hosts Ceremonial Strike Of New 2018 World War I Centennial Silver Dollar

December 13, 2017

US Mint Hosts Ceremonial Strike of
2018 WWI Centennial Silver Dollar
Gerald York, grandson of WWI hero SGT Alvin York, holds the U.S. Mint’s newly-minted  2018 WWI Centennial Silver Dollar. He is joined by (l to r) Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-Missouri), Daniel Basta, U.S. Foundation for the Commemoration of the World Wars, Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado), U.S. WWI Centennial Commission Chair Terry Hamby and Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri). The new commemorative coin was authorized by Congress, through bipartisan legislation. The coin, available to the public in January 2018 via www.usmint.gov, honors America’s WWI veterans during the centennial period of the war, and a surcharge will support work of the Foundation. The new coin will be available to the public in January 2018.. via www.usmint.gov

Congressionally-authorized Coin Honors America’s Veterans of World War I 

PHILADELPHIA, PA: On November 29, 2017, the United States Mint hosted a ceremonial strike of the 2018 World War I Centennial Silver Dollar honoring the 100th anniversary of American participation in World War I.

The World War I Centennial Silver Dollar was authorized by statute in 2014 with bipartisan Congressional support. Three of the sponsors of the legislation, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri), U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-Missouri), and U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado) personally attended the strike event. A fourth sponsor of the coin legislation, U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri), was unable to attend.

An exceptional group of distinguished guests joined the elected officials for the event. They included:

– Colonel Gerald York, (U.S. Army-Retired) the grandson of famous World War I hero, Sergeant Alvin York

-Mr. Rod Gillis, Education Director at the American Numismatic Association Money Museum in Colorado Spring, CO

-Chief Dennis O’Connor, United States Mint Police

