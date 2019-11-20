Union Bank Donates $8,000 to Harvest Soup Kitchen

November 20, 2019

Union Bank recently donated $8,000 to the Harvest Soup Kitchen. According to the projects leaders, this donation should put the project very near completion. Pictured above from left to right are Harvest Soup Kitchen Board Member Billy Jennings Sr., Jamie Rich of Union Bank, Handfuls of the Harvest founder Clarice Hounshell. Board Member Charlie Whitehead, and Board Member Ben Smoker.

Handfuls of the Harvest Mission’s Soup Kitchen project received another large gesture of support on Monday, November 18 in the form of an $8,000 doantion from Union Bank. This large donation will put the Mission in a position to complete the project much sooner than expected.

“At Union Bank we’re really proud to support our local community initiatives, and we felt that Handfuls of the Harvest was really fulfilling a need that the community has,” said Jamie Rich of Union Bank. “We try to use the Bank as a platfrom to help the community. We feel like our customers have poured into us and we want to pour back into the community as much as we can.”

Earlier this year members of the Harvest Soup Kitchen Board of Directors said they were hopeful that the project would be completed and start serving meals by Thanksgiving. Although this date had to be pushed back, this donation does put the Soup Kitchen right at the finish line.

“It’s difficult to proclaim a date in any building project, because its a process that depends on several people, but we are progressing, as you can see today,” said Clarice Hounshell, as laborers worked nearby putting the finishing touches on the hood for the kitchen’s stove. “We’re grateful to all of the people in the community who have donated to this project, we couldn’t have done it without them. This is what we wanted, a soup kitchen that the community built, and that’s what it is getting to be,” Hounshell said. “We’re very grateful for this donation from Union Bank, and to everyone who has helped with this project.”

