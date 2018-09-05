UCHRA, UCDD Ink Shared Services Agreement

September 5, 2018

COOKEVILLE – An agreement designed to better serve the recipients of resources offered by the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency and Upper Cumberland Development District was approved August 21st during the agencies’ Executive Committee meetings.

A shared management plan was agreed upon by the boards of both agencies. Over time, cost-saving measures outlined in the agreement stand to save the Agency more than $550,000 in costs by consolidating the administrative, finance, and management pools with those of the Upper Cumberland Development District.

Under the agreement, each entity will remain separate and will continue to be controlled by their respective bylaws and governing boards. No programs would be eliminated as a result of entering into the shared services agreement, according to Executive Director Mark Farley.

UCHRA’s Executive Committee and UCDD’s Executive Committee each approved the measure unanimously; solidifying the commitment to ensure each entity continues to serve the needs of the region.

Farley’s vision includes UCHRA shifting more of its focus on county-specific needs and ensuring county offices have the tools and resources necessary to help residents in need.

“I think we need to make the county offices the central focus of UCHRA,” Farley told members of the Agency’s Executive Committee Tuesday. “That’s where the service meets the clients and [the county coordinators] understand the needs of the clients.”

Farley is confident that the alignment will make a positive impact on the region. “Both agencies have dedicated staff, who when given the resources and direction they need, can make a substantial impact on the direction of the region as a whole.”

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.