Tyler Arms Chosen as New Finance Director

August 1, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The County’s search for a new Finance Director has come to an end. Last week, Mr. Tyler Arms was selected by the Finance Committee and subsequently approved by the County Commission to assume the directorship of the Fentress County Finance Department.

Of the twelve individuals who applied for the position, five were interviewed. During the Finance Committee meeting held last Tuesday, July 24, Mr. Arms was selected on the first vote, with only one vote (only five members of the Finance Committee were present) going to another candidate.

Mr. Arms is a Fentress County native and a graduate of Tennessee Technological University where he studied Agriculture Business.

In a post confirmation interview, Mr. Arms said that he was anxious to get started and looking forward to the opportunity to serve Fentress County, as well as the challenges of his new role in county government.

Mr. Arms received four votes from the seven member Finance Committee, and was later confirmed unanimously by the entire County Commission.

Finance Committee Chairman Larry Cooper made the following statement in an interview when asked about Arms’s appointment:

