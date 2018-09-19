Two Killed Monday In Hwy. 62 Accident

September 19, 2018

A 2-vehicle traffic accident on Highway 62 between Clarkrange and Monterey late Monday afternoon took the life of two persons, including a Grimsley resident.

According to reports issued by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on a downhill grade involving a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Rudy G. Levine, 24, of Grimsley, TN, traveling west, and an eastbound 2000 Nissan, driven by James M. Oakes, 42, of Monterey.

Reports indicated that Mr. Levine lost control of his vehicle while traveling down the steep grade, with the vehicle turning sideways, with the Oaks vehicle colliding with the passenger side of the Levine vehicle.

