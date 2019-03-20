Two Injured, One Seriously In Hwy. 52 Accident Friday

March 20, 2019

Two persons were injured, one seriously, in an accident which occurred Friday, March 15 about 1:30 p.m. on Hwy. 52 near the west Allardt City limit sign.

According to reports, a 16-year-old male juvenile, driving a 1986 Ford F-150 pickup truck and traveling east, was in the process of stopping to turn left into a private driveway, when his vehicle was struck in the rear by a 2005 Kenworth dump truck loaded with rock and driven by Roy Lee Day, 64, of Huntsville, TN.

The impact of the larger truck buckled the smaller Ford pickup and pushed the pickup 129 feet before coming to final rest.

