Two Injured In Traffic Accident

May 31, 2017

A single-vehicle traffic accident shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26 on Highway 127 in Grimsley resulted in two occupants of the vehicle being airlifted to out-of-town hospitals.

According to reports, Brian Buck, age 37 of Jamestown, was traveling south on Hwy. 127 when he reportedly fell asleep, with his vehicle leaving the road and striking a utility pole.

Buck was airlifted from the scene to U-T Hospital in Knoxville, and a passenger, identified as Sonya Linder, 32, was transported by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare of Jamestown where she was treated and later airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for further treatment.

The accident was investigated by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Glen Slaven, assisted at the scene by personnel from the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, Fentress County Ambulance Service, Fentress County Rescue Squad, the Grimsley Fire Unit of the Fentress County Fire Department, EMA and EMS personnel.