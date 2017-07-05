Two Hospitalized, Two Arrested After Taking “Magic Mushrooms”

July 5, 2017

Two people were hospitalized and two others arrested last week following an incident that occurred after they had taken a Schedule drug known as “Magic “Mushrooms.

According to a news release from the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday June 27, 2017 at 2:10 pm the Fentress County 911 Center received a call from a male subject that was with a group of friends.

He stated that they had gotten high by taking magic mushrooms and had gotten lost in Wilder, TN.

The caller was identified as Christopher Overholt, 20 years old from Clarkrange, TN.

The other persons in his group were Donald Douglas, 21 years of age from Grimsley, TN; Bradley Welch, 21 years of age from Cookeville, TN; and Sommer Downes, 20 years of age from Grimsley, TN.

Officers were already in Wilder recovering a stolen vehicle, 2010 GMC Terrain, when the call was received.

They responded to where the subjects had left their vehicle at the end of East Obey Lane in Wilder, TN. and were able to find the subjects and escorted them back to where their vehicle was parked.

Fentress County EMA also responded to the scene to help with transportation after the subjects were found.

