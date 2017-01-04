Two Charged With Theft Of Jewelry, Personal Property

January 4, 2017

Two Clarksville, TN residents were arrested last week and charged in connection with the theft of jewelry and personal property from a local residence.

According to Fentress Co. Sheriff Chucky Cravens, the incident occurred on December 28, when a quantity of jewelry and personal property, valued at more than $22,000, was taken from an Allardt residence.

Sheriff Cravens said that officers from his department and the Jametown Police Department responded to the Cumberland Insurance Agency in reference to a theft report, and upon arrival, made contact with two suspects, identified as Ms. Hayes Smith, age 22 of 2142 Vatavia Street, Clarksville, and Joshua Hale, 18, of 300 Randall Drive, Lot 16, Clarksville.