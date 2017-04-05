Two Arrests Made In Theft of Trailer

April 5, 2017

Two subjects have been arrested and a tool equipment trailer stolen from a Fentress County residence was recently recovered in Cumberland County.

Sheriff Chucky Cravens said that officers from his department took a theft report on March 19th from 350 Frank Tinch Road regarding the theft of a 22-foot box trailer loaded with tools and equipment valued at over $15,000.

On March 21, officers and detectives with the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office went to 63 Jones Lane, located in the Browntown community of Cumberland County, and were able to recoveer the trailer and all the items other than one generator

