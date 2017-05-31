Two Arrested On Drug Charges

May 31, 2017

A raid on a Jamestown residence by local law enforcement personnel on Friday, May 27 resulted in the arrest of two individuals on drug charges.

According to reports, the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Jamestown Police Depart-ment, executed a search warrant at a residence located at 428 Patton Heights in Jamestown.

The officers reportedly seized methampnetamine and drug paraphernalia at the residence, along with survelliance equipment and a television from the house.

A vehicle which arrived at the residence was also stopped by the officers, and two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

They were identified as Gratia Gunter, 49, and Dawn Ellis, 47, both of Jamestown.

Ms. Gunter, a passenger in the vehicle, was charged with Possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV narcotics, while the driver was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Driving on a Revoked Driver’s License, and Violation of the Implied Consent Law.

The investigation concerning the search warrant is ongoing and multiple felony charges are pending.