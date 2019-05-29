Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Fiber Network Nationally Recognized

May 29, 2019

Left to right: Fentress Co. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leann Smith, Chamber of Commerce Tourism/ Membership Director Misty Harding, Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Fentress Co. Director Kem Crouch, Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative General Manager/CEO Jonathan West, Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Fentress County Director Greg Brown, State Representative John Mark Windle, and John Robbins, Constitutent Assistant for Representative Windle are shown during a special ceremony held last week announcing that Fentress County is nationally recognized as a Smart Rural Community and Twin Lakes has been recognized as a Gig-Certified provider for delivering gigabit broadband speeds and enabling technological innovation across the Fentress County service area.

Officials of Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative joined with local, area and state representatives on Wednesday, May 22 at the local Chamber of Commerce office to announce that Twin Lakes has been nationally recognized for building broadband networks through their service areas and for providing technological innovations to the residents and businesses they serve.

It was also announced at the event that Twin Lakes is now recognized as a Gig-Certified provider for delivering gigabit broad-band speeds and enabling technological innovation across their Fentress County service territory.

Several representatives from Twin Lakes were present for the event, which included cake, snow cones, balloons and prizes for the public.

