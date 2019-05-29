Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Fiber Network Nationally Recognized

May 29, 2019

Officials of Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative joined with local, area and state representatives on Wednesday, May 22 at the local Chamber of Commerce office to announce that Twin Lakes has been nationally recognized for building broadband networks through their service areas and for providing technological innovations to the residents and businesses they serve.

It was also announced at the event that Twin Lakes is now recognized as a Gig-Certified provider for delivering gigabit broad-band speeds and enabling technological innovation across their Fentress County service territory.

Several representatives from Twin Lakes were present for the event, which included cake, snow cones, balloons and prizes for the public.

