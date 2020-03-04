Trump, Biden Carry 2020 Presidential Primary Vote

March 4, 2020

The 2020 Presidential Preference Primary Election was held on Tuesday, March 3. Known colloquially as “Super Tuesday”, Tennessee joined 13 other states in making its choice for the Republican and Democratic presidential tickets.

In the Republican Primary, President Donald J. Trump received the overwhelming support of Fentress County Republican voters, with a current, unofficial total of 1,428 or 98.55%. Republican challengers Joe Walsh and Bill Weld received only token support, with Walsh snagging 7 votes each for 0.48% .

