Truck Wreck Closes Highway 127 For Several Hours Wednesday, March 8th

March 15, 2017

A tractor trailer-truck accident on Highway 127 north near the Forbus General Store on Wednesday, March 8 shut down traffic for several hours.

According to Fentress Co. EMA Director James Bilbrey, a call came in to the 911 Dispatch Center at 6:47 a.m. concerning the accident, and emergency units responded to the scene.

The driver of the truck was trapped inside the cab and had to be extricated by emergency technicians from the Fentress County Rescue Squad, after which he was treated for what was reported to be minor injuries, including a cut to the head.

Because the truck was hauling material considered to be a Class 8 Hazardous Material, a HazMat team from Crossville was called to the scene to check for leaks and spills but found none.

A HEPACO Cleanup Team from Knoxville was also called to the scene to assist in any cleanup which might be required from spilled fuel or other materials.

Northbound traffic was diverted through the Squirrel Flat Road and Southbound traffic via Highway 111 at the state line.

Traffic control was handled by two Tennessee Highway Patrol Units, officers from the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department, Fentress County Fire Dept. Unit 1, the Pall Mall Fire Department Unit 6, TDOT and TDEC, the Fentress County EMA, and the TEMA East District Coordinator.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.