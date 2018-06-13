TRUCK ACCIDENT BLOCKS HIGHWAY 127 MONDAY:

June 13, 2018

A tractor-trailer truck accident early Monday morning at the north end of the Highway 127 By-Pass curtailed traffic for several hours before crews could right the vehicle. According to reports, the accident occurred about 4:30 a.m. when the truck, loaded with frozen food, left the road and overturned. Traffic had to be re-routed around the Pearl Hinds Road and Ike Rich Road, as Highway 127 was totally blocked for over 2 hours and one lane was closed for about 5 hours. Neither the driver nor a passenger in the truck were injured. The accident was investigated by officers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, assisted at the scene by officers from the Fentress Co. Sheriff’s Department, Ambulance Service, Rescue Squad, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Tennessee Tower, HEPCO Clean Up Crews and Fentress County EMA. (Photo courtesy of James Bilbrey)