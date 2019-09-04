Traffic Stop Results in Drug Bust Aug. 29

September 4, 2019

On August 29, 2019 a Fentress County Sheriff’s Department deputy conducted a traffic stop on Ms. Melissa Byrd and passenger Dallas Lavender. Upon searching the vehicle, Fentress County Sheriff’s Department and the Jamestown Police Department located a large quantity of cash and multiple types of drugs.

The total amount of cash came to $12,607 along with 9.8 grams of Marijuana, .5 grams of Powder Cocaine, .4 Grams of Crack Cocaine, 5 Units of Acid and 3 Oxycodone pills.

Ms. Byrd and Mr. Lavender were then placed under arrest and transported to the Fentress County Justice Center for booking.

The charges are as follows:

Melissa Byrd

-Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

-Three counts of Possession for resale of Schedule II controlled substance,

