Traffic Stop Nets Meth, Three Arrests

September 13, 2017

On September 8, officers with the Jamestown Police Department, assisted by members of the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a traffic top of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Mr. Jeffery L. Rains of Jamestown, at the apartments on Briar Avenue in Jamestown.

Mr. Rains had an active warrant out for his arrest.

A search of the vehicle revealed a sale and delivery operation of Methamphetamine and Oxycodone.

Also found in the vehicle was equipment used in transportation, packaging and distribution of Meth-amphetamine.

Approximately 7.3 grams of Methamphetamine was seized, along with several bags containing Meth residue, Oxycodone pills, Xanax and a small amount of Marijuana were seized during the search.

Jeffery L. Rains was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine greater than .5 grams for Resale, Possession of Schedule II, Schedule IV, and Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Darrell Crabtree, also of Jamestown, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine greater than .5 grams for Resale, Possession of Schedule II, Schedule IV, and Schedule VI Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.