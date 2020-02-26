Tractor Trailer Overturns on HWY 62 West

February 26, 2020

A single vehicle tractor trailer accident on Highway 62 westbound caused traffic delays for several hours for those traveling from Fentress County to Cookeville on Friday, February 21, 2020.

According to the Highway Patrol, Jody D. Crabtree, age 40, of Oneida was traveling west on Highway 62 and came upon a vehicle stopped in the road waiting to turn left into a residential drive.

Seemingly unable to stop in time to avoid the vehicle, Mr. Crabtree opted to swerve right, causing his 1998 Peterbilt and trailer to overturn in the ditch, where it remained for the next several hours.

Mr. Crabtree was not charged as a result of the accident, and was not injured as a result of the crash.