April 30, 2020

The Fentress County School System recently received two new International buses from Cumberland International Truck. While the total price tag of the buses was over $170,000, the Board of Education was able to acquire the buses for less than $15,000 each thanks to the receipt of a grant from Volkswagen, which is aimed at getting older, less environmentally friendly buses off the roads and replacing them with newer, more eco-friendly buses. For the technically minded among you, these are 2021 78 passenger International buses, with advanced safety features such as electronic stability control, and a Bendix wingman collision mitigation radar system. Each is powered by a Cummins B6.7 diesel engine with 250 horsepower and 660 FT-LB of torque, an Allison transmission (with a 6 year warranty) and a 100 gallon fuel tank. The service life of these buses ranges from 18 to twenty years. According to Transportation Director Robert Cooper, these are top of the line buses, whose design and capabilities will serve the school system well for many years. Cooper also said that the hood design, rather than that of a “snub-nosed” bus, was more conducive to quick repairs, meaning that the up front savings will be coupled with additional savings on labor and repair costs down the road. Cooper is pictured above, at right, with Ashley Scurlock, (left) Tennessee Bus Account Manager for Cumberland International Truck, and the two new International buses.