Tony Choate Announces Candidacy for Position Of Fentress Co. Sheriff

April 11, 2018

Anthony (Tony) Choate has announced his candidacy for the office of Fentress County Sheriff in the August 2, General Election, and issued the following statement:

“My name is Tony Choate, and I would like to take this opportunity to announce my candidacy for the office of Sheriff of Fentress County.

I have been married to Donna Choate for 23 years. She has been the owner and operator of Kids Zone Daycare for 17 years.

I have 2 daughters and 3 grandchildren, and within the last year, we have been blessed with the addition of a 2-year-old daughter to our family.

My training and experience spans over 26 years, 23 of that time serving the people of Fentress County with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and as Fentress County Sheriff.

When I left the office of Sheriff in 2014, the office had proven integrity under my administration, without having to promise to return integrity to the office of Sheriff.

We will continue as before, with your help and support, to serve each and every individual and our community with service and protection, 24 hours per day, 7 days a week — something you are entitled to have.

I promise to continue to patrol and protect your homes, businesses, churches, schools, and our children and senior citizens as I did before.

Many of the assets, cars and equipment that the department has now were purchased by the drug fund that my administration left in 2014.

I am the only candidate that is locally born and educated in Fentress County.

Therefore, with my experience and ties to this community, I feel that I am the person best suited and qualified for this position.

With your vote and support, together we can be proud of our community once again.

Thank you for your vote and support on August 2, 2018.”

Anthony (Tony) Choate