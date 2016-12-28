Tommy Duncan To Retire As Union Bank CEO December 30

December 28, 2016

December 30, 2016 marks the close to an important chapter in the history of Union Bank, as President and CEO Thomas Duncan enters retirement. Over the last nearly half century, Tommy has been a significant part of the Bank. Tommy began in 1969, as a teller and a bookkeeper. In 1983, he transitioned to the role of Vice President and loan officer. In 1985, Tommy was promoted to Executive Vice President and became a member of the Board of Directors. In 1991, Tommy was named President and in 2003 also became Chief Executive Officer. Tommy has exemplified the role of a leader both inside and outside of Union Bank.

Tommy’s influence can be seen throughout the community. Tommy was called to preach in the early 1970’s. Pastoring first at New Hope Baptist Church and for the last thirty-six years at South Main Street Baptist Church. Tommy has served on various community leadership projects including the Industrial Board, Utility Board, and previously on the Jamestown Regional Medical Center Board of Directors.

