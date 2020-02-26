Three to Serve Sentences After Violating Probation

February 26, 2020

On February 18, 2020, Fentress County Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton, ordered that Tracy Hamrick, Kristen King, and Charlie Renee Carson Nagy Conatser serve their respective sentence in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections after each defendant was found to have violated the terms and conditions of their respective probation.

Tracy Hamrick: Pled guilty to Assault on March 4, 2019. Based upon the defendant’s noncompliance with probation and incurring new charges in Fentress County, he was ordered to serve 11 months and 29 days in the Fentress County Jail.

Kristen King: Pled guilty to Sale of Schedule III Controlled Substance on October 3, 2016. Based upon numerous probation violations, she was ordered to serve the balance of three (3) years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Charlie Renee Carson Nagy Conatser: Pled guilty to Introduction of Drugs into a Penal Facility and Simple Possession of Meth on January 30, 2017. Based upon her probation violations and pleading guilty to new charges, she was ordered to serve five (5) years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

