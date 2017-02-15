Three Sentenced to Prison For Violation of Probation

February 15, 2017

Three Fentress County residents were recently given prison sentences as a result of violation of probation.

On January 30, 2017, Fentress County Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton, ordered that Anthony Ray Cooper, Brianna Cora Musser-Adams, and Joshua Clark serve their respective sentence in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections after each defendant was found to have violated the terms and conditions of their respective probation.

Anthony Cooper pled guilty to Statutory Rape, a class E felony, on June 15, 2013. He was given a two year sentence and placed on supervied probation for two years. Mr. Cooper had previously violated his probation by incurring new charges, and was sentenced to serve the sentence in the Tennessee Department of corrections (TDOC) on August 29, 2016. Mr. Cooper was then released by TDOC on October 12, 2016 to Dererminate Release probation, and again violated the terms of supervision by committing new theft charges in Fentress County. With a guilty plea in the new offenses, the defendant submitted to the violation of probation, and was ordered by the court to serve the balance of his two year sentence in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

