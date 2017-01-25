THREE INJURED

January 25, 2017

A two-vehicle accident, which occurred about 2:00 p.m. Monday in the Allardt community resulted in three persons sustaining injuries. The accident occurred on the Allardt-to-Tinchtown Road when Mr. Larry Stephens, driving a 2002 Toyota Camry, reportedly pulled from the entrance of Allardt Estates into the path of a southbound 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup, driven by Jerry Winningham, striking the Winningham vehicle and causing the driver to lose control and crash into a brick mailbox at the entrance of the Larry Moles residence. Mr. Stephens, along with two passengers in the Winningham vehicle, identified as Caleb Threet and Melissa Sweatman, were transported to the local hospital for treatment of injuries. No charges were filed in connection with the accident, which was investigated by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Marty Brown, assisted by officers from the Fentress Co. Sheriff’s Office, Rescue Squad, EMA, Allardt Fire Department and the Fentress County Ambulance Service.