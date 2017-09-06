The Slaven Sisters to Perform at Tennessee Valley State Fair

September 6, 2017

What do you get when you combine great food, music, rides, and games? A great time for the entire family! Jamestown natives Emmie and Katie Slaven (The Slaven Sisters) have been invited to perform at the 98th Annual Tennessee Valley State Fair in Knoxville, TN on September 12th, 2017.

The girls will take the stage at 6:00 p.m. central time and play for approximately one hour as part of their 2017 Voices in the Wind tour. Then, if that is not enough, the main performance of that night will be Josh Turner. The concert is free with a paid general admissions ticket to get into the fair although seating may be limited and on a first come first serve basis.

The Tennessee Valley Fair is one of the oldest in the state. This historical fair will bring you the best of both worlds by showcasing it’s heritage and incorporating new ideas as well. So grab the whole family, remember to grab some extra money for rides and some of the awesome food there; and be prepared for a night of fun. I guarantee you this is one event that everyone can have fun at and no one wants to miss!