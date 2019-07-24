THDA Awards HOME Grant to Creative Compassion Inc.

July 24, 2019

Creative Compassion Inc. has secured a $472,992 HOME program grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) to construct four new affordable single family homes in Cumberland and Fentress Counties. One such project is nearing completion in Grimsley, and was the site of the THDA check presentation held Thursday, July 18, 2019.

“We’re pleased to receive the grant from THDA and are excited to get to work on providing more affordable housing options for families here in Cumberland and Fentress Counties,” Creative Compassion Executive Director Sarah Bates said.

Creative Compassion, a Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) based in Cumberland County, helps families and individuals with home ownership, home repair, and credit training.

“This grant will help Creative Compassion to build much-needed housing that is both affordable and safe. Creative Compassion put together a smart plan that is going to make an impact on the lives of families in these communities,” said THDA Community Outreach Liason Denise McBride.

Founded in 1989, Creative Compassion, Inc. is a faith-based, non-profit organization that serves the Upper Cumberland region, including Crossville, and Cumberland, Fentress and Putnam Counties.

CCI generally completes between three and five home build projects per year, and has completed dozens of projects in the Upper Cumberland region since its founding.

Creative Compassion’s Home Buyer Program develops modest single family homes and provides low cost loan packages with purchase assistance subsidies which keep monthly house payments affordable. with these strategies, Creative Compassion has assisted families with incomes as low as $15,000 annually, and as high as $50,000 to become home owners.

