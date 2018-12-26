Tennessee Unemployment Drops Ahead Of Holiday Season

December 26, 2018

November unemployment decreases slightly and remains near historic low

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips recently released unemployment statistics that show the seasonally adjusted statewide jobless rate dropped by 0.1 of a percentage point in November 2018 to 3.6 percent.

Tennessee employers added 3,400 nonfarm jobs between October and November. The largest increases occurred in the retail trade, transportation/warehousing/utilities, and the accommodation/food services sectors.

“Job creation is critical in maintaining a strong economy across the state,” said Haslam. “For more than a year and a half, we’ve experienced historically low unemployment, while Tennessee businesses added tens of thousands of new employees to their payrolls.”

During the last 12 months, Tennessee’s workforce has grown by 60,700 nonfarm jobs. The state’s leisure/hospitality sector, along with its trade/transportation/utilities and professional/business services sectors experienced the most growth.

