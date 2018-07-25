Tennessee Tax Free Weekend Set For Friday, July 27 through Sunday, July 29

July 25, 2018

Tennessee Tax Free Weekend 2018 will now be held the last weekend of July.

The holiday is held in July and normally starts at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and ends at 11:59 p.m. on the following Sunday.

Listed below is a breakdown of the items that are tax exempt eligible and those items that are not. TN Tax Exempt Sales Tax Holiday List

Clothing – $100 or less

Exempt:

Clothing:

Belts .. Caps .. Coats .. Dresses .. Gloves .. Hats .. Hosiery .. Jackets .. Jeans .. Neckties .. Pants .. Scarves .. School uniforms .. Shirts .. Shoes .. Socks .. Sneakers .. Underwear

Taxable:

Clothing Accessories:

Belt Buckles (sold separately) .. Briefcases .. Cosmetics .. Hair Notions .. Handbags .. Jewelry .. Patches and Emblems (sold separately) .. Sewing Equipment and Supplies .. Sewing Materials, such as Thread, Fabric, Yarns and Zippers .. Sunglasses .. Umbrellas .. Wallets

Protective Equipment:

Breathing Masks .. Face Shields .. Hard Hats .. Hearing Protectors .. Helmets .. Paint or Dust Respirators .. Protective Gloves and Welder’s Gloves .. Safety Glasses and Goggles .. Tool Belts

Sports or Recreational Equipment:

Ballet and Tap Shoes .. Cleated or Spiked Athletic Shoes ..Gloves (Baseball, Boxing, Golf) .. Goggles .. Hand and Elbow Guards .. Life Preservers and Vests .. Mouth Guards .. Roller and Ice Skates .. Shin Guards .. Shoulder Pads .. Ski Boots .. Wetsuits and Fins

School Supplies < $100.

Exempt:

School Supplies:

Binders .. Book Bags/ Backpacks.. Calculators .. Chalk .. Crayons .. Erasers .. Folders .. Glue .. Lunch Boxes .. Notebooks .. Paper .. Pens .. Pencils .. Rulers .. Scissors .. Tape

School Art Supplies:

Clay and Glazes .. Paints .. Paintbrushes .. Sketch and Drawing Pads .. Watercolors

Taxable:

School Computer Supplies:

Compact Disks .. Computer Printers .. Computer Storage Media .. Diskettes .. Handheld Electronic Schedulers .. Personal Digital Assistants .. Printer Supplies including Paper and Ink.. School Instructional Material – Textbooks and workbooks are always exempt from sales tax

Computers < $1,500.

Exempt:

Computers with a purchase price of $1,500 or less, not for use in a trade or business, are exempt from sales tax. For purposes of this exemption, a computer is defined as a central processing unit (CPU), along with various other components including monitor, keyboard, mouse, cables to connect components, and preloaded software.

