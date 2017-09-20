Tennessee Records Third Straight Month of Record- Low Unemployment Rate

September 20, 2017

3.3 Percent Marks a New Seasonally Adjusted Record for Statewide Rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) Commissioner Burns Phillips announces a preliminary unemployment rate of 3.3 percent for August, declining one-tenth of a percent from the previous month. This marks an all-time low for the statewide unemploy-ment rate and August is the seventh consecutive month Tennessee has seen a decline in the statistic.

“To see the unemploy-ment rate decrease nearly every month in 2017 is a positive sign,” said Commissioner Phillips.‚ “It shows we are experiencing growth in the state and that the Governor’s programs aimed at spurring that growth are working.”

