Tennessee Department of Health Responds to Healthcare Petition

January 29, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Health recently responded to the petition for emergency care that was delivered to them by County Executive Jimmy Johnson in December of 2019. The petition itself contained over 4,200 signatures, and was spearheaded by several local individuals in an effort to address the lack of emergent care in Fentress County following the closure of Jamestown’s only hospital in June of 2019.

In response, Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee Commissioner of Health, sent a letter to County Executive Johnson, which was received on Monday, January 27. The letter, while cordial and sympathetic, gives no indication of direct assistance from the state. The letter also clearly states that a freestanding emergency department is not a legal option for Fentress County, dampening the hopes of many in the area.

One portion of the letter reads:

“In reviewing the petition, it is clear that Fentress County residents are desperately seeking a solution to the issues resulting from the (hospital) closure. The proposal for a freestanding emergency department, without an affiliation with a local hospital, is not a legal option, as such a category does not exist under state law. Furthermore, even if this pathway existed in Tennessee, the federal government only provides Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement to freestanding emergency departments that are financially and clinically integrated with an affiliated hospital, located within 35 miles of the facility. Hence, securing a qualified hospital partner is paramount to the establishment of a freestanding emergency department in Fentress County.”

In other words, there will be no emergency room in Fentress County until a regional hospital agrees to finance one and manage it. There are only three hospitals that fall within 35 miles of Jamestown: Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, Livingston Regional Hospital, and Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. Cookeville Regional falls outside of the prescribed 35 mile zone by just under two miles. Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, although more than close enough, is currently owned by Rennova Health, the same company that owns Jamestown Regional, and is experiencing similar issues to those that occurred here before the JRMC closure, such as paychecks being late. What’s more, recent financial filings have shown that Rennova is pitifully insolvent, having lost hundreds of millions of dollars in the last four years.

This leaves only Cumberland or Livingston as truly viable options for Fentress County in seeking a partner to open an emergency facility.

